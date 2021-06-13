New Coffee Truck Coming To The Evansville Area

Delicious coffee that comes to you is on its way to Evansville.

If there's one thing that I know about folks in the Evansville area it's that they love their coffee. They will wait in line forever in a drive-thru to get a cup of their favorite drink. Sometimes, you're running behind and don't have time to wait in line before work. That's when you're dragging all day long, wishing you had a cup of coffee to wake you up. It would be nice if the coffee could come to you, right?

That will soon be a reality in the Evansville area.

We are very accustomed to food trucks in the area. There are so many different ones that have a variety of food and desserts to offer. Now, we are about to get our first coffee truck.

Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck will Evansville's new "premier mobile caffeination destination." The folks with Kona Ice of Evansville recently announced the launch of this new truck service on their Facebook page. I think this will be a great addition to the Evansville Food Truck scene.

I spoke with the General Manager, Jordan Gould about the new coffee truck and he is very excited to be bringing it to Evansville. It sounds like Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck will have a lot of beverage offerings that you might like, including hot specialty drinks, cold brews, iced lattes, frappes, tea, and nitrogenated lemonade just to name a few.

Not only will you see Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck around the area for different events, but they will also be available for you to book for private events. Personally, I think it would be a hit if they just showed up outside of the area hospitals. I know quite a few people in the health care industry who would really enjoy stepping away from their desks for a minute to grab a cup of coffee that will give them that extra boost to finish out their shift.

Whatever the event(s) might be, Jordan says that they plan to begin taking bookings on June 16th. If you would like more information, follow Kona Ice of Evansville on Facebook for the latest updates.

