New Japanese Restaurant Coming to Evansville’s West Side

Those of us who love Asian food (guilty, party of one) will soon have a new restaurant on Evansville's west side to get our fix.

Evansville 411 News, who tracks applications for new business developments in the area and shares them on their Facebook page, reported Wednesday afternoon, Osaka Japanese Hibachi and Sushi is in the process of taking over the space formerly known as Crazy Buffet II, and most recently Star Buffet on Pearl Drive in the building which is also home to Buffalo Wild Wings, Eye Mart, and Palm Beach Tan.

While the post doesn't mention an exact date, Evansville 411 News reports the new location is expected to open in July.

Get our free mobile app

Not much else is known about the business, specifically who owns it. A Facebook page does exist however, it only features two posts, both posted on May 27th. One is simply a picture of a sushi roll, the other is the restaurant's logo along with an announcement that it's "Coming Soon."

Here's what the "About" section says we can expect once the doors open for business:

Coming soon -

Osaka Japanese Hibachi and Sushi is a casual dine in restaurant offering a wide assortment of your favorite hibachi style cuisine and will feature a sushi bar as well as a few unique specialty dishes. Carry out will also be available.

Similar restaurants like Osaka already exist in Evansville. Zuki on the east side and downtown, Roppongi on the east side, and Fujiyama in the North Park Shopping Center are the first that come to my mind. However, if memory serves me correctly, no such restaurant like that currently exists on the west side at this time. But that wasn't always the case.

Thanks to Google Maps street view history, a feature that lets you go back in time roughly 10 years to see how the area you're viewing has changed over the past decade, Osaka won't be the first hibachi and sushi restaurant to occupy that space. When the Google Maps car drove down Pearl Drive in April 2012, a restaurant called Okami Japanese Sushi & Hibachi occupied the same space Osaka will soon call home.

Google Maps

[Source: Evansville 411 News on Facebook]

TRY THIS: Non-Raw Fish Sushi Options for Beginners