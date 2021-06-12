French Lick Scenic Railway’s Dinosaur Adventure Train Returns

French Lick Scenic Railway is hosting a Dinosaur Adventure Train for the kiddos to enjoy!

Recently, French Lick Scenic Railway announced the return of the Polar Express Train Ride in 2021, which you can find more information on by clicking here. However, the news from the French Lick Scenic Railway doesn't stop there. They have announced that they will be bringing back the Dinosaur Adventure Train this summer as well!

These adventures will be held on July 17-18 22-23 and July 24-25. The train ride will last about 2 hours and 30 minutes.

This will be a fun adventure for everyone in the entire family. I'm just curious about one thing. Can I go and dress up like a character from Jurassic Park? I'm gonna do it. I will be the guy looking like John Hammond...

Anyway...back to the French Lick Scenic Railway. What can you expect on this adventure?

The DINOSAUR ADVENTURE TRAIN will allow explorers and adventure seekers of all ages to take a trip on a real train bound for the PaleoAdventure Camp. This is where young guests will participate in a series of dino-mite fun and educational adventures, as they discover basic concepts in natural science, prehistoric history, and paleontology. Some of the activities will include a LIVE reptile encounter, bounce houses, fossil dig, mini-golf, temporary tattoos, and more!

As I said, it will surely be a great time for everyone in the family! Tickets are $27 for ages two and up. Advanced ticket purchases are recommended. Get more information and purchase your tickets by clicking here.

