This week it's all about them kitty cats. Here are a few sweet felines ready for adoption at It Takes a Village.

Yes, more times than not we do feature a doggy as our Thursday Fursday Pet of the Week - but It Takes a Village isn't a shelter/rescue just for dogs, they also have some kitties too. Let us introduce you to a few of them...

PASILLA

This kitty is named after the spicy Pasilla pepper, but PASILLA the cat is not spicy in the least! She's a one-year-old female tabby with a fantastic personality. She’s currently rooming at the rescue with fellow peppers AJI and BELL, but she gets along well with all the cats at the rescue. As soon as Pasilla is let out of her enclosure, she’s got a big to-do list: explore the room and sniff noses with all the other cats, climb the cat tree, play with toys, and get loved on by people. She knows how to make the most out of her days! To adopt Pasilla, apply at ITVrescue.org.

AJI

AJI (pronounced Ah-hee) is a 2-year-old female. She previously lived with a large number of other cats before coming to ITV. Aji is a low-maintenance lady. She enjoys petting and company but doesn’t need to be watched and entertained every minute.

BELL

BELL is a two-year-old female - she and AJI were surrendered from the same home. BELL is an independent kitty that knows her own mind! She does enjoy petting but mostly wants to do her own thing. Bell would make an excellent companion for a lower energy home. To adopt Bell, apply at ITVrescue.org.

If you think you might be interested in adopting one, two, or all three of these cats, go ahead and fill out an online adoption application - once you're approved, you can set up a meet and greet with this beautiful gal.

And as always, if our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about ITV's RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.