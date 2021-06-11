Save the Clock Tower – Help Restore the Old Vanderburgh Co. Courthouse

When you think about the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse, you might just think about The Catacombs haunted house, but it holds a lot more than that. If the walls could talk, we would hear some amazing stories of Evansville's history. That's why it is so important to keep restoring the courthouse, and especially the bell and clock tower.

We recently had the opportunity to climb all of the stairs inside the courthouse, to see the bell tower. This was a very cool experience, and it really painted the picture of the work that needs to be done to continue preserving the bell and clock.

Photo: Liberty

JoElle Knight and Larry Bristow led our tour, and we learned so much about the rich history of our amazing courthouse. The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse was almost torn down at one point, but it was going to cost too much for demolition. Can you picture our downtown landscape without it? This inspired me to research its history a little more.

Free Clinic

You've probably never heard of Emma Byrne, so let me tell you how special she was and her ties to the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse. Emma's nickname became 'The Sunshine Nurse of the Poor,' because of the free clinic that she ran in the courthouse basement. Three days a week she would welcome in any patients that needed care. She was also the very first Evansville nurse to enlist in the Army Nurse Corps.

Here is a very informative video produced by Yours Always Films, along with the Old Courthouse Foundation, that shows the repairs that need to be made.

