Evansville Museum Hosting 4th of July Party

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science will be hosting an event on July 4th that you won't want to miss. The event will take place from 6:00-10:00 PM. The cool thing is that the proceeds from the event will help fund tours and visits to local non-profits and schools in our community.

This will be a typically 4th of July party complete with BBQ dinner, cash bar, music, special activities, and shows in the Koch Immersive Theater. Of course, if you know anything about our museum downtown, you know their location is perfect for viewing the 4th of July fireworks over the riverfront so you'll also have a prime view of the huge display!



They haven't posted ticket info yet but said to keep an eye on their page as ticketing info will be available soon. Be sure to follow along with the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science Facebook page so you don't miss any announcements regarding the upcoming 4th of July party.

If you haven't been to the Evansville Museum recently, there is so much there to see and do! It truly is a gem in our city. Last summer my husband and I went for a stroll through the museum and we were both in awe at the exhibits and history on display. Plus admission is only $12 for adults, so it was a fairly inexpensive way to spend our day and learn about our community, and our community's history. I highly recommend taking a stop in and seeing what all is going on, they always have new and exciting exhibits.

