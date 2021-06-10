Free Family Movie Night In Boonville Coming Soon
The weather is perfect for spending evenings outdoors with your family, and you'll have the chance to do that with a free event coming to Boonville this month.
Boonville Merchants Association will be hosting a free movie night at Studio Bee in Boonville on June 26th. They will be showing the new "Tom and Jerry" film outside on a projected screen. Not only will the movie be free for all to attend, but they will also be offering free refreshments too!
Refreshments begin at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at 8 p.m. when the sun goes down. All you need to bring is a blanket or lawn chairs to relax and enjoy "Tom and Jerry".
Studio Bee is located right behind Tastee Freeze in Boonville, so this would be a great opportunity to grab some ice cream and head over to watch the movie. You could even make a whole day out of it by visiting Richard's Pool, which is also next to Studio Bee, to go swimming and then hitting up the movie. As I said, it will be a great opportunity to spend time with the family plus you don't have to worry about breaking the bank in the process.
"Tom and Jerry" came out earlier this year, and of course, is based on the classic cartoon. According to IMDb, here's the synopsis of the movie:
A chaotic battle ensues between Jerry Mouse, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom Cat, who is hired to drive him away before the day of a big wedding arrives.