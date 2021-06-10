Are These the 25 Best Movie Franchises of All Time?

We have a lot of movie franchises coming out with new films this year and into next, but which is your favorite?.

As you know, last year we were supposed to have A LOT of blockbuster movies hitting the big screen. However, COVID had other plans and we had to wait a whole year for them to come out. The time has finally come for all of these movies that we have been waiting for to come out. Many of these movies are a part of some of the best movie franchises of all time. That includes movies like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and the upcoming films F9, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, No Time To Die, Halloween Kills, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Matrix 4, and The Kings Man. All of these movies are a part of some fantastic franchises. Oh, and more are planning on being released next year too!

When it comes to movie franchises, there are so many good ones to choose from. How do you choose just 25?! Of all of the movie franchises out there, picking 25 was pretty challenging. That was a difficult task for me to do! However, I have compiled my top 25 favorite movie franchises of all time. Just so there is no confusion on what a movie franchise is, in this case, it is a collection of related films in succession that share the same fictional universe or are marketed as a series that have at least three installments.

Everyone on the same page? Be thinking about your favorite movie franchises and then compare them to my list! I should start off by saying that these are in no particular order...and there will be quite a few popular franchises left off of this list. Mainly because I never saw them...or they just weren't my cup of tea!

Here we go...in no particular order...

Star Wars Marvel Cinematic Universe Fast and the Furious Jurassic Park Terminator Rocky Halloween Back To The Future The Mighty Ducks The Dark Knight Trilogy Austin Powers National Lampoon's Vacation X-Men Scream Harry Potter Die Hard Pirates of the Caribbean The Karate Kid Shrek Indiana Jones 007 Star Trek The Hunger Games Jason Bourne Saga Lord of the Rings

There you have it...Now tell me what your favorite is!

