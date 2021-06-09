Recently, my husband underwent rotator cuff surgery on his right arm. He's usually a pretty tough guy but this one brought him down a notch or two. And being a righty, he was limited in performing daily tasks. He practiced using his left hand quite a bit before the surgery but there are just some things that take years to master.

One of the benefits of being married is that you have someone there to help out in even the most intimate of situations. At first, he was hesitant to accept my help but after a while, I swear he would have used a little bell to summon me if we had one. Don't get me wrong - I love him but after a few weeks of cutting up his food and folding his blankets and typing out his quotes, I was ready for him to be a fully functional adult again!

Thank goodness for his physical therapy team. After surgery or injury, it's important to move your body in strategic ways to facilitate your range of motion and foster proper healing. Only months after his surgery, I heard a loud banging noise outside. When I went out to investigate, I found him chopping wood. CHOPPING WOOD! He was definitely ready to cut his own strawberry tops off again.

Thankfully, we have outstanding insurance that covered all of the therapy appointments he needed. Unfortunately, the need for therapy isn't just felt by those who have insurance. When doctors Jessica and Ryan Wood established Forefront Therapy The Bronstein Clinic in Evansville a few years ago, they quickly found out there were challenges in providing accessibility for all which led them to conceptualize a non-profit clinic that would offer physical, occupational, and speech therapy to Medicare, Medicaid, and uninsured patients.

Only a few weeks ago, the Forefront Therapy Non-Profit Clinic was opened to new patients in downtown Evansville. Dr. Wood was gracious enough to take me on a tour of the new facility.

