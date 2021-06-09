There’s a Hidden Beetlejuice Speakeasy in Nashville

I was scrolling through Tik Tok last night and came across a video that stopped me dead in my tracks (or, well scroll). The Tik Tok was of a Beetlejuice speakeasy in Nashville! Nashville is not a far drive from here, so now I know exactly what I'm planning to do this summer. Beetlejuice is one of my favorite movies, so I immediately had to do some Googling to learn more.

It turns out it is a pop-up speakeasy-style bar, located inside Kung Fu Saloon. Now Kung Foo Saloon already has a really cool atmosphere, but they've taken it up a notch in their new speakeasy room that has a very ghostly theme. I guess you could say it is both strange and unusual. I checked out Kung Fu Saloon's Facebook page and they opened the ghostly speakeasy at the end of April. I took a look at the comments to see if I could find out how long it'll last (because I've gotta go), and Kung Fu Saloon replied to a comment asking the same thing, Kung Fu Saloon replied and said "we aren't 100% sure, but at least 6-8months" so there's plenty of time to plan your weekend getaway to Nashville to visit.

If you want to check out this special Beetlejuice-inspired pop-up bar, it's open every weekend from Thursday-Sunday starting at 7 PM. Since it is a bar you must be 21+ to enter. It's showtime!

