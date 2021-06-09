"Dissemination of matter harmful to minors" - those are two of the four charges facing an Evansville man that authorities have been unable to locate since a warrant was issued earlier this year for his arrest.

According to a press release shared on social media, the Evansville Police Department is looking for 22-year-old Jeremiah L. Jackson. Authorities say the man's whereabouts have been unknown since a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this year on January 11, 2021. In addition to the two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors (charges often filed when someone sends nude or otherwise inappropriate adult content to someone under the age of 18), Jackson has also been charged with two counts of intimidation, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Obviously, Evansville police are interested in any information that you may have regarding the whereabouts of Jeremiah L. Jackson. Authorities have described Jackson as measuring approximately 5 feet, 9 inches in height and wieghing approximately 140 pounds. They also say he has a couple of very distinguishable tattoos that may help you to recognize him. Located in the middle of his chest, Jackson has the phrase, “JUST KEEP SWIMMING” tattooed. Also, according to the Evansville Police Department, Jackson has the name “SANDY JACKSON” tattooed in the middle of his back.

Get our free mobile app

Evansville police want to remind the public to never approach a wanted person. Rather, if you have any information at regarding the location of Jeremiah L. Jackson, you are advised to call 911. You can also use the anonymous We-Tip Hotline by calling 1-800-78-CRIME.



LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom