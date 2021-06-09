Evansville Police Search for Man Wanted on Charges Involving a Minor

Evansville Police Department via Facebook

"Dissemination of matter harmful to minors" - those are two of the four charges facing an Evansville man that authorities have been unable to locate since a warrant was issued earlier this year for his arrest.

According to a press release shared on social media, the Evansville Police Department is looking for 22-year-old Jeremiah L. Jackson. Authorities say the man's whereabouts have been unknown since a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this year on January 11, 2021. In addition to the two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors (charges often filed when someone sends nude or otherwise inappropriate adult content to someone under the age of 18), Jackson has also been charged with two counts of intimidation, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Obviously, Evansville police are interested in any information that you may have regarding the whereabouts of Jeremiah L. Jackson. Authorities have described Jackson as measuring approximately 5 feet, 9 inches in height and wieghing approximately 140 pounds. They also say he has a couple of very distinguishable tattoos that may help you to recognize him. Located in the middle of his chest, Jackson has the phrase, “JUST KEEP SWIMMING” tattooed. Also, according to the Evansville Police Department, Jackson has the name “SANDY JACKSON” tattooed in the middle of his back.

Get our free mobile app

Evansville police want to remind the public to never approach a wanted person. Rather, if you have any information at regarding the location of Jeremiah L. Jackson, you are advised to call 911. You can also use the anonymous We-Tip Hotline by calling 1-800-78-CRIME.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.
Filed Under: Evansville IN, evansville police department, vanderburgh county
Categories: Evansville News, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top