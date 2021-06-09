9 Fun Things to Do in Santa Claus, IN

I'm going to go out on a limb and say it's highly likely every trip you've taken to Santa Claus, Indiana was to hit up Holiday World and Splashin' Safari during the summer. But, other than celebrating the most wonderful time of the year all year round, the small town with a big personality has a number of other great things to enjoy too.

Don't get me wrong, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is no doubt the crown jewel of family entertainment in Santa Claus, and it should be. The Koch family has done a tremendous job over the years growing the park into the premiere destination it has become for theme park enthusiasts. But you already know that, because you've been there. Repeatedly.

What this list is all about is turning the spotlight on the other enjoyable attractions the town has to offer you've passed right by on your way to the park. All of which offer their own variety of enjoyment, and can be enjoyed individually, or in conjunction with your trip to the park.

The locations on this list can be combined in any number of ways to make spending a day in Santa Claus something the whole family can enjoy. Plus, since the town sits right here in southern Indiana, making it a short drive from pretty much anywhere in the Tri-State, you can do it all in a day and still be home at a reasonable time.

Let's dive in.

9 Fun Things to Do in Santa Claus, Indiana From shopping to horseback riding, to ziplining, or just relaxing outdoors with a glass of wine in your hand. There's more to enjoy in the town of Santa Claus, Indiana outside of a trip to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.

