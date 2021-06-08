Cinnamon Toast Crunch Will Soon Come in Cookie Form

If there is a favorite combination that I absolutely love, it is cinnamon and sugar. My favorite cookie is snickerdoodle and my favorite cereal is, of course, Cinnamon Toast Crunch. You might be thinking, why does this even matter? Well, it matters because General Mills and Pillsbury are going to release Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough. It’s taking the snickerdoodle game to a whole new level.

I should say that no cookie will ever replace the snickerdoodles that my mom makes. It’s a family recipe that is pretty much perfect. That being said, I do think that the new creation of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough will be a decent substitute for the times I want delicious cinnamon and sugar cookies. Okay, moving on to what you really want and need to know.

As of right now, there is no official date as to when this new cookie dough will hit grocery store shelves. However, you can expect them soon rather than later. According to Delish, neither General Mills nor Pillsbury is not ready to officially announce the new product. But retailers have been made aware so they can be ready to promote on their websites as well as get their inventory ready.

You can expect that Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough will taste exactly like the amazing cereal but in cookie form. Not to mention that the dough itself is, according to the packing, “safe to eat raw”. So, whatever way you choose to eat the new cookie dough, there is no doubt it will be oh so delicious.

