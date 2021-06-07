New Life Comes to Old Tin Man Location as Copper House Opens Their Doors

Remember Tin Man down on Franklin Street? It was a brewery along with a restaurant. Unfortunately, a couple of years ago Tin Man closed their doors. I hated to hear they were closing because I always thought the building was too cool to sit empty. Good news, new life has been brought to the old Tin Man building, it's now the Copper House.

A couple of weeks ago I was driving down Franklin Street with my husband and we both commented on how good the building looked. They've added copper-colored trim to the windows, updated a lot of the outside of the building, and have a big sign painted on the side of the building that says "Copper House Fare + Libations." I don't know about you, but fare and libations are both right up my alley! Also, they are family-friendly, as on their page they've posted photos of coloring pages they give to kids, so feel free to take the kiddos with you!

According to the Copper House Facebook page, they are an upscale casual restaurant where unique cuisine meets comfort food. If you want to check them out their hours currently are:

Wednesday 11 AM-9 PM

Thursday 11 AM-9 PM

Friday 11 AM-10 PM

Saturday 11 AM- 10 PM

Sunday 11 AM-3 PM

The Copper House hasn't posted the official menu yet online, but per their Facebook, they will be releasing the full menu online soon. If you want to stay up to date with the Copper House, you can follow them on their Facebook page by clicking here.

