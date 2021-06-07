Bella of the Ball – 1-Year-Old Cat is Ready to Be the Center of Your Attention – VHS Pet of the Week [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society!

Bella is a one-year-old female who was surrendered way back on April 17th. According to Amanda with the VHS, she gets along fine with other kitties, but isn’t spayed yet. However, the Vanderburgh Humane Society will take care of that if you'd like to make her part of your family. As with all adoptions at the VHS, the cost of that procedure will be covered by her adoption fee which is $70.

Adopt a Cat Month

June is Adopt a Cat Month, and the VHS has PLENTY of cute, adorable kitties to choose from between the shelter itself and River Kitty Cafe on the Main Street Walkway in downtown Evansville. So, if you and Bella don't make the connection you're looking for, it's highly likely another cat or kitten in their care will. You can see all the cats up for adoption on the VHS website.

Now Hiring

The VHS is looking to hire a new Development & Events Coordinator. Learn more about the position and apply here.

If you have a weekday morning free, come do Mutt’s Morning Out! Or, on Saturday mornings, Cardio for Canines! (It happens rain or shine pretty much every weekend as long as have volunteers available!)

Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!

Be sure to follow VHS on TikTok @vhslifesaver to see funny animal videos and behind-the-scenes details on what sheltering really looks like! The clinic behind-the-scenes TikTok is up to more than 700,000 VIEWS!

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

