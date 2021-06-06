Chris Jericho Visits Holiday World For Music Video

Holiday World and Splashin' Safari had some very special guests recently to film a new music video on The Voyage.

It's no secret that I am a huge wrestling fan. I've watched it my whole life. My friend Derek is a massive fan of former WWE Superstar and current AEW Superstar, Chris Jericho. Recently, he sent me a post from Instagram freaking out saying that Chris Jericho and his band, Fozzy was at Holiday World.

If you look closely at the sign in the background, you can see "Holiday World is not responsible for any items that are lost, stolen or damaged." That's all the proof we needed to know that Jericho was here in the Tri-State.

He and I both were wondering what in the world is Jericho and Fozzy doing at Holiday World. Well, yesterday, we got that answer. It turns out that Fozzy filmed their new music video for their single "Sane" where they were riding The Voyage.

This is really awesome! One of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Chris Jericho was at Holiday World and rode on the same roller coaster that I have been on countless times. Holiday World even posted a video of Jericho talking about his experience at the park where he said that he and the band rode the roller coaster six times in a row while filming the video!

The question that I still have is why Holiday World? Of all the parks in the country, what made them choose The Voyage at Holiday World to film their music video on? If someone knows Jericho, ask him for me. Perhaps he was inspired by fellow wrestling legend Mick Foley who frequents Holiday World and Splashin' Safari?

Either way, it's really cool to see Holiday World get a spotlight like this. It's certainly well deserved. I just wish that I knew about it so that I could have "magically" been there that day to talk to Jericho and to make my friend Derek jealous.

