Signature School Grad Creates Amazing Mural in Downtown Evansville

Downtown Evansville is really growing and flourishing. It's been so cool to see all the new businesses come to downtown and all of the color that's been added. If you haven't taken a walk down the Main Street Walkway in a while, you should because I bet you'll find something new!

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District works hard to bring fun and exciting things to our downtown area. They recently shared about a mural that can now be found downtown! The mural is extra cool because it was created by Signature School graduate, Tad Kaufman. Tad graduated from Hanover College in 2021, and was selected by a panel to create the new mural downtown. Here's what the Facebook post from Downtown Evansville said about Tad's work:

Introducing “The Honey Machine!” Located in Game Room Alley at 317 Main Street, Downtown’s newest mural is the creation of Evansville resident Tad Kaufman. Tad is a 2017 graduate of Signature School and a 2021 graduate of Hanover College. Tad was selected by a panel of community members and residents following a public call for artists process. Tad shares, “I came up with the concept because I knew people liked to take photos Downtown for special occasions and I wanted to add more color to Game Room Alley. I loved being Downtown and going to Signature School. It’s important to me to add and contribute to the beauty of Downtown. The flowers are inspired by Indiana wildflowers, painted in my style and my favorite colors." The mural is funded by Downtown Evansville property owners through the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District. Special thanks to CenterPoint Energy and Encounter Church for their support of this project.

Check out Tad's work below, and be sure to stop by and see it in person. The mural is absolutely beautiful and would make an amazing backdrop to any photo!

