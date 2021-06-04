See Indiana Houseboat Renovated Into Chic Redneck Yacht [GALLERY]

One of my favorite ways to vacation or just relax on the weekends is to go boating. I absolutely love being out on the water. My family has always enjoyed the water. From speed boating and skiing to pontoons, it's something we look forward to every year.

When I was little, we had a ski boat, and Quenton and I had Skidoo for a few years, but since then, we always have to rent a boat. The one boating experience that I have never had is staying on a houseboat. It looks like it would be awesome until I got motion sick from the floating waves. I guess I would just have to take a lot of Dramamine.

I'm trying to convince my husband that we need this renovated vintage houseboat docked at Patoka Lake. It's for sale, but it won't be for long. Take a look!

Indiana Houseboat Turned Into Cool Redneck Yacht

According to the Facebook Marketplace post,

Beautifully decorated vintage houseboat. Sleeps 6 with 2 queen beds in the cuddy and 2 leather futons in the living room cabin. Refrigerator, microwave, TV and DVD player. Single engine-350 HP. Comes with the generator. Has A/C. Located at Hoosier Hills Marina/Patoka Lake in Celestine, IN. Only available to show on Saturday evenings or Sundays. Slip rental included in price.

I can't tell you how much I love this. It would be like a dream come true to have this houseboat, Redbeck Yacht. I would call her, Norah June.