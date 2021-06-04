‘Get Up and Get Building’ Event with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville 6/4

After an entire year without community volunteers, Habitat for Humanity Evansville is ready to welcome everyone back. They have organized a full day of learning and celebrating with the 'Get Up and Get Building' event.

I don't know the first thing about building a house, so I just figured that I would be in the way during a build. If that is holding you back from volunteering, don't worry, Habitat will train you! That is one part of today's event. You'll be able to learn some building basics from 12:00 P.M.-2:30 P.M. No building experience is required.

After the training stick around for a real celebration featuring food trucks, games, and live music. You are going to love the special musical guest - Zion! You can get a preview of some of his music here.

Friday, June 4, 2021

Building Training 12:30 P.M.-2:30 P.M.

Celebration 2:30 P.M.-6:30 P.M.

700 Herndon Dr. Evansville, Indiana 47711 (St. Theresa Place)

St. Theresa Place is between the 700 blocks of Herndon and Wedeking

Check out some of the Evansville Habitat homes here.

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.