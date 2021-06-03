Saturday 6/5 Newburgh will be Filled with Strawberries, Splashing, Live Music & More

(Townsquare Media)

It feels like we've waited years to get outside and socialize with friends, and actually see faces. We are excited to have some busy weekend events coming up, certainly making up for the lost time.

The Allen Family Amphitheater is complete and ready for its big ribbon-cutting ceremony. The dedication will begin at 10:30 A.M. You'll want to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, and get there early for a good spot.

You can even rent out the amphitheater for $200. For availability and rental, contact Andrea Balboni at Town of Newburgh Facilities Manager, Allen Family Amphitheater, P.O. Box 6, Newburgh, Indiana, 47601. Call 812-518-1151 or email abalboni@newburgh-in-gov

Saturday is opening day for the Newburgh Farmers Market. I wasn't able to make it out last year, but in 2019, we had so much fun. Hopefully, we'll get back to normal life this summer. You can find the Farmers Market at the Old Lock & Dam Park on the downtown Newburgh Riverfront. You can visit the market every Saturday from June 5, 2021, to August 21, 2021, 8:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.

Lou Dennis Community Park Ribbon Cutting

If only we could build an umbrella over the park. Rain has caused a bit of a delay in the park project, but it is expected to be ready by Saturday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is now planned for 11:30 A.M. The splash is free, and there is rental space for get-togethers.

Newburgh knows how to pack a day full of events! The Strawberry Social begins at 11:00 A.M. and will feature games for the kids, yummy food trucks, and of course plenty of strawberries.

Under the Radar will present the first of a series of Under the Stars Music Performances featuring Factor Primo at 7:00 P.M.