Drive In Movie Nights Coming To Showplace North In Evansville

This June, you will be able to experience movies a little differently at Showplace North in Evansville.

Recently, Showplace Cinemas took to social media to ask fans if they would love to see outdoor movies at one of their locations. The reason behind this is because a company called Strong Technical Services announced they were giving away 10 BrightNight drive-in weekend rental packages, including a Preview trailer and Northview 40-ft inflatable screen, to participating theaters in a random contest drawing. So Showplace shared this post a few times on social media, and as it turns out, they were selected to be one of the theaters that won.

This means that we will be able to enjoy outdoor movies at one of Showplace Cinema's locations. When I say "outdoor movies", I mean you will be able to watch movies like you were at the drive-in. This is exciting news for folks in the Evansville area.

Showplace Cinemas announced over the weekend that Showplace Nort will host a Drive-In Weekend on June 25th, 26th, and 27th. This means that much like at Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, we will be able to enjoy a double feature of movies on those dates at Showplace North.

Movies will begin at 8:30 p.m. each night on those dates. No other details have been announced at this time. However, Showplace Cinemas said that they will announce what films will be a part of this Drive In Weekend soon. The big question that I have here is if we will be able to enjoy a free small popcorn like we normally would whenever we go see a movie at Showplace North.

Either way, it will be an event that you will want to be a part of. I imagine that tickets will go on sale soon and they will go fast. Stay up to date with the latest news on Showplace Cinema's Drive-In Weekend by checking out their Facebook page.

