Indiana Man Is Selling A Single Chicken Nugget For $500

You've seen social media posts, even stories on the news about food that has unique and familiar shapes. Locally, Ron Rhoads, of WEHT, has a Funky Fruit segment during his morning weather forecasts. The photos he posts simply get the finder television bragging rights. While others are sold for crazy sums of money to collectors of such oddities.

When I saw a post on Facebook Marketplace about a McDonald's chicken nugget, shaped like the state of Indiana, for sale I laughed. That was until I saw the price. David Cissell is asking $500 for the single Hoosier state-shaped nugget. It IS shaped like our fair state, but $500? Really?

This seems crazy, right? But, remember the cornflake shaped like Illinois that sold for $1,350 back in 2008? The buyer bought it for his traveling museum. Or, the Dorito that sold for $1,209 in 2005 that was shaped like the Pope's hat to an online casino owner who also purchased a Virgin Mary grilled cheese for $28,000 in 2004? Yes, this odd-shaped and blessed food fetched a pretty penny.

Some think David might be joking from the comments on the Facebook Marketplace post. I'm not sure. I can't really tell if he is serious or not. If you are interested click here. Oh, and I have a green pepper I'll sell you for $250 (half the price he's asking) that looks like a mad, spooky, Halloween cat.

There's more where that came from too. I cut into angry peppers about every morning when I make my breakfast. Just let me know ahead of time and I may cut you a deal. (wink)

Heck, I'll sell you this white American cheese slice shaped like Minnesota, with the turkey shavings and cracker, for $50.

Leslie Morgan

(wink, wink)

[SOURCE: FacebookMarketplace/Time]

