Evansville Market on Main Opens for 2021 Season Wednesday June 2nd

Warmer weather is finally here, and one of my favorite parts of warm weather is all the markets that pop up. There's really nothing better than the delicious farm-fresh produce you can buy at the local farmer's markets. If you've never been to Market on Main it's a really great time.

They have vendors each week of all different kinds. Crafts, produce fresh flowers, honey, and more. Plus there are always food trucks out at the Market on Main which is a delicious addition to the market as well. The Market on Main will run every Wednesday from June 2nd to September 15th. It runs from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM and is a rain or shine event.

Below is a post by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District about the Market on Main returning to downtown this year. They have a few rules in place to help keep everyone safe during the pandemic.



After the year that we've had, it's so nice to see events coming back, and things starting to feel a little more normal. They still had Market on Main last year with some restrictions of course, but I'm willing to bet this year will be bigger and better than ever! I work downtown as the 103 GBF offices are located just off 3rd and Sycamore, so I always enjoy taking a break on Wednesdays in the summertime to take a stroll down the Main Street Walkway and grabbing myself some lunch at the Market on Main, and treating myself to some fresh produce as well. If you can make it down one Wednesday, it's a great event to stop by and enjoy!

