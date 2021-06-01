Evansville Hadi Shrine Hosting Half-Pot Fundraiser in June

The COVID pandemic threw several wrenches into everyone's lives and plans over the past year, including nearly every non-profit organization in the Tri-State that had to cancel most, if not all of their normally in-person fundraising events. This, of course, left most of those organizations scrambling to figure out how they would make up the money they had expected to bring in. Many attempted taking their fundraising efforts online in the form of auctions, while others, like the Hadi Shrine in downtown Evansville, are giving the half-pot concept a go.

Certainly, the huge success of the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival half-pot over the past two years has served as inspiration for other organizations to give the fundraiser a try. And why wouldn't it? The Nut Club's version has gone over the million-dollar mark both times.

Tickets for the Shriners half pot will be sold over the following three weekends and times:

Weekend One

Friday, June 4: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 5: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 6: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Weekend Two

Friday, June 11: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 13: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Weekend Three

Friday, June 18: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 19: Noon - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 20: Noon - 8:00 p.m

Tickets can be purchased at the following locations in Evansville, Jasper, Princeton, and Vincennes:

Evansville

Morgan Ave. & Green River Rd. behind Stanton Optical

Lloyd Expressway & St. Joseph Ave. in the old Mead Johnson parking lot

North Park Shopping Center next to Burger King

Hadi Temple in the Hadi Shrine Circus ticket building

Jasper

723 Third Ave. in the old K-Mart parking lot

Princeton

2701 W. Broadway St.- Shopping center across from Walmart

Vincennes

1502 College Ave. in the Knox County Shrine Club parking lot

Tickets are $5 each, three for $10, 20 for $20, or 50 for $40. The winning ticket will be drawn at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 and posted on all Hadi Shriners' social media pages, website, as well as released to the media. You do not need to be present at the drawing to win if your number is called.

Like all half-pot drawings, the winner will receive half the total amount raised once ticket sales are over, with the Hadi Shrine keeping the other half to help fund the various philanthropic programs they provide.

For the complete list of rules, visit the Hadi Half-Pot website.