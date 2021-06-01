Evansville Hadi Shrine Hosting Half-Pot Fundraiser in June
The COVID pandemic threw several wrenches into everyone's lives and plans over the past year, including nearly every non-profit organization in the Tri-State that had to cancel most, if not all of their normally in-person fundraising events. This, of course, left most of those organizations scrambling to figure out how they would make up the money they had expected to bring in. Many attempted taking their fundraising efforts online in the form of auctions, while others, like the Hadi Shrine in downtown Evansville, are giving the half-pot concept a go.
Certainly, the huge success of the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival half-pot over the past two years has served as inspiration for other organizations to give the fundraiser a try. And why wouldn't it? The Nut Club's version has gone over the million-dollar mark both times.
Tickets for the Shriners half pot will be sold over the following three weekends and times:
Weekend One
- Friday, June 4: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 5: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, June 6: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Weekend Two
- Friday, June 11: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 12: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, June 13: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Weekend Three
- Friday, June 18: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 19: Noon - 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday, June 20: Noon - 8:00 p.m
Tickets can be purchased at the following locations in Evansville, Jasper, Princeton, and Vincennes:
Evansville
- Morgan Ave. & Green River Rd. behind Stanton Optical
- Lloyd Expressway & St. Joseph Ave. in the old Mead Johnson parking lot
- North Park Shopping Center next to Burger King
- Hadi Temple in the Hadi Shrine Circus ticket building
Jasper
- 723 Third Ave. in the old K-Mart parking lot
Princeton
- 2701 W. Broadway St.- Shopping center across from Walmart
Vincennes
- 1502 College Ave. in the Knox County Shrine Club parking lot
Tickets are $5 each, three for $10, 20 for $20, or 50 for $40. The winning ticket will be drawn at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 and posted on all Hadi Shriners' social media pages, website, as well as released to the media. You do not need to be present at the drawing to win if your number is called.
Like all half-pot drawings, the winner will receive half the total amount raised once ticket sales are over, with the Hadi Shrine keeping the other half to help fund the various philanthropic programs they provide.
For the complete list of rules, visit the Hadi Half-Pot website.