Bob Ross Fest Is Returning To Evansville In 2021

Get ready to paint "happy trees" just like Bob Ross, in Downtown Evansville!

The popular landscape painter had his own festival in Evansville called Ross Fest back in 2019. Ross Fest did not happen in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. However, WNIN announced that Ross Fest will return in 2021. This will be a fun fundraising event for WNIN that you might want to be a part of.

Ross Fest will be on July 17th, 2021 on Main Street, right outside of the WNIN Public Media Center. In 2019, it was a 21 and over event. No word yet on if that will be the case this year or not.

According to the event page, Ross Fest will feature art (of course), music, food trucks, drinks, a Bob Ross costume contest, and more.

This sounds like a fun event. I mean, who doesn't find themselves sucked into Bob Ross' show? For those of you who don't know who Bob Ross is, check out this video of one of his shows. Here, you will hear one of his most famous catchphrases "Happy Accidents."

Having a festival dedicated to Bob Ross in Indiana makes sense. Not only is he a pop culture icon, but did you know that it was filmed here in Indiana? It's true, Muncie, Indiana was the home of "The Joy Of Painting" where so many "happy accidents" were made. You can actually tour the studio where he filmed the show too.

The first Ross Fest in Evansville happened in 2019 and it was a huge success. Take a look at some of the highlights of the 2019 Ross Fest:

