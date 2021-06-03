Take Snuggly Selfies with Baby Goats at this Chandler, IN Farm

Goats are basically the doggies of the farm. I came to that conclusion after doing a little research about the strange-eyed animals. Seriously, what is up with their eyes? Why is the pupil a rectangle? Turns out, it's so that they can see better at night, and it gives them a panoramic view. Now that we know a little more about their eyes, let me tell you how they are like dogs.

Farmers say that goats can actually learn their name, and will come when you call for them. So, if you want them to all come running at once, just name them 'Billy'! They don't like to be alone, and goats can be depressed if they don't have buddies around. It's known that goats were one of the first animals to be domesticated, and they have an average lifespan of a dog. Oh, and goat meat is the most consumed meat per capita in the world. Wait, what?

Why would people want to eat goat meat if they are so much like dogs? The facts say that it's healthier than beef, and has a lot of nutritional value. I have to be honest when I see words like gamey, unique-tasting, or tough to chew, when describing meat, I'll pass.

I don't know about you, but I would much rather take snuggly selfies with baby goats, also known as kids. Blue Heron Farm offers a few ways to interact with goats, and none of them involve eating them. Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 1:00 P.M-4:00 P.M. families can spend some time with goats, horses, chickens, and the potbelly pig. The cost is $30 and there is a limit of only 10 families.

Coming back soon: Goat Yoga

Blue Heron Goat Yoga FB

733 Inderrieden Rd

Chandler, IN 47610

812-202-9192