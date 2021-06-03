Annual Willard Library Book Sale Set for This Saturday

Now that Memorial Day Weekend is officially in our rearview, summer is underway in the Tri-State. Well, technically the first official day of summer isn't until June 20th, but school is out, so that means summer has begun. Either way, you may need to find something to keep the kids, and yourself occupied over the next several weeks, so why not grab a book...or 10.

Willard Library will host its annual book sale this Saturday (June 5th, 2021) on the lawn of their location at the corner of First Avenue and Division Street from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. after having to cancel last year's sale due to concerns and the uncertainty surrounding the COVID pandemic at the time.

Now that COVID numbers are trending, and continue to trend, in the right direction, and the CDC has loosened its guidelines on mask-wearing for vaccinated people, Willard is ready to sell a ton of books to you.

According to the event description on their website, the Library will look to unload about 2,000 books from a variety of different genres. Love a good murder mystery? How about a political thriller? Maybe you're more the steamy romance type? Or you like whipping up meals in the kitchen and are looking for something new to make. Whatever your flavor (no pun intended), there's a good chance you'll find plenty of options to choose from during the sale.

Books will be sorted by category and packaged in bags of 10 with a bag of adult books going for $5, and a bag of children's books selling for $2 each.

The sale will also feature local food trucks, Fuego's Taqueria, Lashbrooke’s Barbecue, and Sassy Sweets Confections, as well as children's activities. As of this writing (Tuesday, June 1st), the weather looks like it will cooperate with a forecast of sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. However, we know Mother Nature can be fickle and has a tendency to change her mind at a moment's notice. If she does, the sale will be rescheduled for next Saturday, June 12th.

[Source: Willard Library]