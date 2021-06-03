Wesselman Woods Next Off-Site Recycling Day Set for This Saturday

Just before the holidays, December 16th to be exact, Wesselman Woods announced they were temporarily closing their recycling facility due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, saying they had "to prioritize the health of our volunteers, guests, and staff" due to the fact they rely on "volunteers to help us with sorting the materials." Their hope at the time was to reopen the facility sometime later this spring. However, as of this writing, that is not the case yet. But, they are offering you another off-site recycling option this Saturday (June 5th, 2021).

The recycling event will once again happen this Saturday in the parking lot which used to be the home of Walmart on University Boulevard on Evansville's west side. The same parking lot they've hosted their previous off-site recycling centers.

The site will accept the following items, according to a post on the Wesselman Woods' Facebook page:

Aluminum cans

Metal food cans

Newspapers, including inserts that come in the paper

Plastic bottles, only #1 – #7 plastic – milk jugs, laundry detergent bottles, and soda bottles Bottles that contained a hazardous material (bleach or antifreeze, for example) cannot be accepted.

Magazines and catalogs

Junk mail, notebook paper, wrapping paper, copy paper, envelopes, flyers

Cardboard and paperboard, including cereal boxes [Remove all styrofoam & plastic.]

Shredded paper

Telephone books

There are a few items that will not be taken. Those are:

Glass

Styrofoam

Plastic Bags

Something to keep in mind before you load up your truck or trailer full of any of the materials listed above; unlike the on-site recycling center at Wesselman's Woods where you can just drop off whatever you have and volunteers will handle sorting it, you'll have to sort all your materials yourself.

The off-site location will run from 8:00 a.m. until Noon

[Source: Wesselman Woods on Facebook]