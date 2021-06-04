Coffee With a Cop Returning to Evansville Donut Bank Locations

The COVID pandemic took all of our favorite events and get-togethers away for over a year. But, as more and more people get vaccinated, and restrictions on masks, social distancing, and gatherings begin to ease up, many of those events are coming back including one of our favorites, the Evansville Police Department's monthly Coffee with a Cop.

The Department had no choice but to put the monthly get-together on indefinite hold back in March of 2020 as COVID forced many restaurants to close their dining rooms to the public, which included all Donut Bank locations. As the vaccination rate started to increase around the Evansville area earlier this year, and more importantly, the number of COVID cases began to steadily decrease, representatives with the EPD monitored the status of the virus in our area along with current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to determine when Coffee with a Cop could resume. After meeting with the owners of Donut Bank, everyone involved felt comfortable bringing it back now.

The complete schedule for the remainder of 2021 is listed below. And, just like we did before it was put on hold, Leslie and I will take the show on the road and broadcast live from each location.

2021 Coffee with a Cop Dates The monthly event gives you the opportunity to enjoy delicious breakfast food and a good cup of coffee while chatting with officers from the Evansville Police Department about whatever is on your mind. That could include things happening in your neighborhood you're concerned about, the weather, sports, whatever. The gatherings take place on the third Tuesday of each month with the exception of October which happens on the 6th, a.k.a. National Coffee with a Cop Day. While most will happen at a Donut Bank location, two of the upcoming dates will take place at Chick-fil-A Crosspoint on Evansville's east side.