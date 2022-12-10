Evansville Police Announce 2023 Coffee with a Cop Dates and Locations

For several years, the Evansville Police Department (EPD) has invited you to join them for a cup of coffee, a donut or two (or three or four), and a good conversation during Coffee with a Cop every month. That tradition will continue every month throughout 2023 at various breakfast locations around the city.

What is Coffee with a Cop?

If you've never been, the concept is pretty simple. It's a chance for you to chat with EPD officers about whatever is on your mind for a couple of hours before you head to work for the day. The conversation can be anything you want it to be. Notice something a little off in your neighborhood that you'd like the police to keep an eye on? This is an opportunity to let them know. Maybe you simply want to know if they're binge-watching the same show you are, or what they think about a particular sports team. The possibilities are only limited by your own mind and give you the chance to get to know the men and women behind the badge who have dedicated their lives to keeping us safe. Officers who usually stop by include Special Events Coordinator Taylor Merriss, who joins us in studio every Tuesday, Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith, and Chief Billy Bolin himself. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has been known to stop by a time or two as well, and members of the Evansville City Council regularly stop by too.

Oh, and we'll also be broadcasting on-site live each month too if that sways you in any way.

2023 Evansville Coffee with a Cop Dates and Locations

The 2023 edition will feature many of the normal locations that have been part of Coffee with a Cop since day one, but it will also feature a few new additions to the schedule. Here's when and where this year's events will take place:

In case you having trouble seeing the graphic, the full calendar is as follows. Each event takes place from 7:00 - 9:00 a.m.

Tuesday, January 17th - McDonald's on North Main St. [NEW]

- McDonald's on North Main St. [NEW] Tuesday, February 21st - Mission Grounds at Washington Square Mall [NEW]

- Mission Grounds at Washington Square Mall [NEW] Tuesday, March 21st - Donut Bank on West Lloyd Expressway [NEW]

- Donut Bank on West Lloyd Expressway [NEW] Tuesday, April 18th - McDonald's on North Main St. [NEW]

- McDonald's on North Main St. [NEW] Tuesday, May 16th - Chick-Fil-A Crosspoint

- Chick-Fil-A Crosspoint Tuesday, June 20th - Penny Lane Coffee House - 600 SE 2nd Street

- Penny Lane Coffee House - 600 SE 2nd Street Tuesday, July 18th - Mission Grounds at Washington Square Mall [NEW]

- Mission Grounds at Washington Square Mall [NEW] Tuesday, August 15th - Donut Bank on St. Joe Avenue

- Donut Bank on St. Joe Avenue Tuesday, September 19th - McDonald's on North Main St. [NEW]

- McDonald's on North Main St. [NEW] Tuesday, October 4th (National Coffee with a Cop Day) - Mission Grounds at Washington Square Mall [NEW]

- Mission Grounds at Washington Square Mall [NEW] Tuesday, November 21st - Chick-fil-A at Crosspoint Boulevard

- Chick-fil-A at Crosspoint Boulevard Tuesday, December 19th - Lincoln Avenue Donut Bank*

*Santa and Mrs. Claus scheduled to appear.

We look forward to seeing you there!

