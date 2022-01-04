Evansville Police Announce 2022 Coffee with a Cop Dates and Locations
For several years, the Evansville Police Department has invited you to join them for a cup of coffee, a donut or two (or three or four), and good conversation during Coffee with a Cop every month. That tradition will continue this year as they've released the schedule of days and locations for the popular event.
If you've never been, the concept is pretty simple. It's a chance for you to chat with EPD officers about whatever is on your mind for a couple of hours before you head to work for the day. The conversation can be anything you want it to be. Notice something a little off in your neighborhood that you'd like the police to keep an eye on? This is an opportunity to let them know. Maybe you simply want to know if they're binge-watching the same show you are, or what they think about a particular sports team. The possibilities are endless and give you the chance to get to know the men and women behind the badge who have dedicated their lives to keeping us safe. Officers who usually stop by include Special Events Coordinator Taylor Merriss, who joins us in studio every Tuesday, Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith, and Chief Billy Bolin himself. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has been known to stop by a time or two as well.
Of course, we'll also be on-site broadcasting live each month too.
Here's when and where this year's events will take place:
In case you having trouble seeing the graphic, the full calendar is as follows. Each event takes place from 7:00 - 9:00 a.m.
- Tuesday, January 18th - Washington Avenue Donut Bank
- Tuesday, February 15th - Chick-fil-A at Crosspoint Boulevard
- Tuesday, March 15th - St. Joe Avenue Donut Bank
- Tuesday, April 19th - Washington Avenue Donut Bank
- Tuesday, May 17th - St. Joe Avenue Donut Bank
- Tuesday, June 21st - Lincoln Avenue Donut Bank
- Tuesday, July 19th - Penny Lane Coffee House - 600 SE 2nd Street
- Tuesday, August 16th - Washington Avenue Donut Bank
- Tuesday, September 20th - St. Joe Avenue Donut Bank
- Tuesday, October 5th (National Coffee with a Cop Day) - Evansville Rescue Mission - 500 Walnut Street
- Tuesday, November 15th - Chick-fil-A at Crosspoint Boulevard
- Tuesday, December 20th - Lincoln Avenue Donut Bank
We look forward to seeing you there!