WARNING: If You Find Cicadas in the Evansville Area Don’t Eat Them!

If you are one of those I'll try anything once types, this warning is especially for you. Or maybe you lose a bet and have to eat a bug or something gross. If you have an allergy to shellfish, do not try to eat a cicada! The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to those that might be tempted to eat a juicy cicada, it could make you very sick.

Cicadas are related to shrimp and lobster, but I would not categorize cicadas in the lobster family for taste. The relation between fancy shellfish and cicadas are the proteins they are made of. This is what causes the allergic reaction that you could get from eating shellfish.

There is very little nutrition in these insects, but they are Gluten Free and low carb, so there's that. Oh, let me be clear, I do not want to try them! Feel free to send me a tasty review, though.

If you are still tempted to try the Brood X Cicadas, here's a simple recipe.

This simple recipe only takes about 13 minutes to prepare, so you won't have as much time to change your mind about eating the cicadas. Thanks to our friends at Food.com for sharing this tasty marinated treat.

Ingredients

5 Cicadas

1/4 Cup Worcestershire sauce

1 Egg

1/4 Cup Flour * Use Gluten Free products, if you want to make the GF version

1/2 Cup Breadcrumbs * Use Gluten Free products, if you want to make the GF version

1/4 Cup Cocktail Sauce * Optional for dipping

Instructions

Marinate the cicadas in Worcestershire sauce for at least an hour. Coat them in the flour, then the slightly beaten egg, and into the breadcrumbs. Deep fry or air-fry until they appear crispy and slightly browned.