Evansville Area Trap Neuter Release Cat Rescue in Need of Traps

You have very likely encountered a stray cat (or 6) in your life. There is no shortage of stray and feral cats in our community but one non-profit, Feline Fix, is doing its part to reduce the number of homeless, stray and feral cats in the Evansville area with its Trap Neuter Release (or TNR) program.

What exactly does Trap Neuter Release mean? It is a method of reducing the stray and feral cat population by capturing and sterilizing (either through spay or neuter) stray and feral cats and then releasing them back where they were found to live out the remainder of their lives.

According to Humane.org,

In seven years, one unspayed female cat and her offspring can produce 420,000 cats.

Obviously, there are not enough homes for that many cats - and that's just the result of one momma cat and her offspring. Luckily, TNR programs do work to reduce the number of unwanted, homeless cats and prevent healthy animals from being euthanized in shelters. Trap Neuter and Release is an incredibly humane way to manage the feral cat population.

Feline Fix is a local TNR-based organization serving Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties and it works to reduce the number of stray and feral cats in our community and the volunteers at Feline Fix are some of the most caring and compassionate animal lovers you'll ever meet. Their work is funded entirely of donations - which are tax-deductible thanks to their status as a registered 501 c 3 non-profit.

Feline Fix is currently working to trap what they describe as, "some very large colonies," but they need more traps so they are asking for the help of the public.

We are attempting to trap some very large colonies for the Public Vet spay neuter clinic, we need more traps so we can get as many fixed as possible. We need money to buy more traps, or if anyone has traps we can have that would be great as well!

If you would like to make a donation to help them secure the traps they need to capture these colonies, you can do so by visiting their website at FelineFix.org.

