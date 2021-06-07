Evansville Police Department’s Motor Unit Gets a New Look

With summer almost here and the weather warming up, we can all expect to start seeing more and more of our 2-wheeled friends out on the road. Not only will you be seeing more civilians on motorcycles but also police too.

The Evansville Police Department's Motor Unit includes several special police-edition Harley Davidson motorcycles and they just got a new look. The EPD Motor Unit shared photos to Facebook asking how the community liked the new look.



Regardless of whether you're breaking any laws or not, it's a good idea to be extra cautious of those on motorcycles, whether EPD or just that random Joe on the bike next to you at the stoplight.

With summer nearly here, it's time to start watching out for those who ride. Motorcycles can be harder to see sometimes so we should all be more cautious when merging or pulling out into traffic. Looking twice could literally save someone's life. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 5,014 motorcyclists were killed in 2019. They go on to say,

Per vehicle miles traveled in 2019, motorcyclists were about 29 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash and were 4 times more likely to be injured.

You might want to blame the accidents on new or inexperienced motorcycle riders but according to the Motorcycle Safety Foundation, more than 50% of fatal motorcycle crashes involve another vehicle, and most often, it is the fault of the driver and not the motorcycle rider who is at fault in those crashes. To learn more about how you can be vigilant while on the road, be sure to read "10 Things All Car & Truck Drivers Should Know About Motorcycles" from the MSF.

