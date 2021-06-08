There’s a New Waterpark Located in the Smoky Mountains

A favorite vacation destination for many in the tri-state area is the Smoky Mountains. Whether you're going to Gatlinburg or Pigeon Forge, there's always something to do and so much to see! Plus the Smoky Mountains are just beautiful. I could get lost in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park sightseeing all day.

I think part of the reason this destination is so popular is that there's so much to do. Whether you prefer the more fun touristy type stuff like walking up the main Gatlinburg strip and going to all the cool little shops and attractions along the strip or if you prefer being one with nature and spending time in the national park, there's something for everyone, and now there's even a water park located in the Smoky Mountains!

Get our free mobile app

Soaky Mountain Waterpark recently opened in Sevierville, Tennessee. Soaky Mountain is located just about 30-40 minutes from Gatlinburg and about 20 minutes from Pigeon Forge so not far at all. They opened their doors last year, but due to the pandemic they weren't able to host their official grand opening, that is until this past weekend! According to WVLT Soaky Mountain Waterpark hosted its grand opening this past weekend. They say the waterpark sits on 50 acres and has plenty of slides and activities for the whole family.

You can check out more about Soaky Mountain (which is a name that I'll never forget because I love a good pun) by checking out their website, here. Check out footage of Soaky Mountain below!

Check out This Ghost Town In Tennessee