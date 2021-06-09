Your Dog Needs A Glamping Camper Dog Bed
Camping is hot right now. So, many people are camping that have never caped or owned a camper before. Campgrounds are booked solid for the entire season. People and pets alike are enjoying fresh air and family time.
We are obsessed with camping as you can tell from a lot of what I write on our website. So, anything I see that relates to camping, I'm drawn to it. I have to check it out, decide if we need it, and if so, put it on my list. When I saw this Canine Camper Dog Bed, I knew I had to have one, or two. I mean, Lola is obsessed with camping too.
These are too cute. I wish I was creative enough to think of this and handy enough to make one. Look at these adorable camper-loving dog beds.
Take a Look at These Canine Camper Dog Beds
According to their website, here are the measurements for each of the enclosed dog beds campers.
The small dog camper measures 28 inches long x 18 inches tall x 20 inches wide and has yellow and white colors, the medium dog camper measures 34 inches long x 23 inches tall x 20 inches wide, while the large version of the dog camper measures 48 inches long x 32 inches tall.
Right now they are on sale, from $117.99 for a small camper bed to $47.99. If you are interested in more info on any size dog bed, click here.
You need a camper too! How would you like to WIN a camper from Owensboro RV? Well, we are giving one away! Here's a fun virtual tour of the Puma 16 QBX!
2021 Palomino Puma Ultra Lite 16QBX
Click HERE for more info on how you can get registered to win and all of the rules and regulations.
