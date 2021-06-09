When Something That Looks Like Tornado Comes Out of Nowhere, Is It A Tornado?

Have you ever seen something in regards to weather that you didn't understand? It happened to me on our way home from Evansville on Tuesday evening. We were headed towards Reo, IN, in Spencer County, on HWY 66, when we spotted what looked like a massive tornado,

The crazy thing was, there was no wind or rain was involved. Everything was very still, which kinda scared me even more. My husband and I were both scared and curious. Was what we were seeing really a tornado? It sure looked like one. With no answers or weather intelligence between the two of us, there was only one thing left to do. I took a photo of the possible tornado cloud formation and posted it on Facebook to get some answers.

Here are the results. Mostly WOW emojis, but a few weather spotter possibilities.

So, I still didn't REALLY have any answers. I was patiently waiting for our resident weather expert, Ron Rhodes, to answer the questions that I sent him in a Facebook message.

We continued our drive towards home and I started scrolling through Facebook to see if anyone else had posted about the same clouds I saw or better yet, had an explanation. That is when I found this gem from Jackie Monroe from 14News.



THAT is an amazing photo, way better than mine. But, did you read the examples of comments they received when they had to go LIVE and interrupt America's Got Talent? Just when I thought the stress and hardships of the pandemic had made us better, it obviously didn't. You can't see, but I'm shaking my head in disbelief right now.

Finally, in the middle of the night, Ron Rhoded messaged me back. This is what I patiently waited for...

Well, I guess I'll just call it a wind cloud or wall cloud since it wasn't a tornado. Thanks, Facebook friends. LOL

