Poker Run Benefit for Chloe Randolph Organization Set for Saturday in Henderson

In March 2019, Chloe Randolph was found dead in the east side Evansville apartment she shared with her husband, Mohamud Abdikadir, and their son, who was 9-months-old at the time. Police found her body in the closet with visible signs of head trauma, and "a deep cut to her neck." Her husband was arrested and charged with her murder.

Determined to not let Chloe simply become another statistic, her parents and close friends saw her tragic death as motivation to help others who find themselves in dangerous relationships. A major step in their journey took place last October with the opening of The Chloe Randolph Organization Advocacy Center in downtown Henderson.

Located at 324 1st Street, the Center provides a safe space for victims of domestic violence to get the assistance they need to escape the dangerous situation they find themselves in. That help includes counseling, legal assistance, and more.

Get our free mobile app

Like any organization, it takes money to carry out the mission. Money that is collected through grants, as well as through fundraising events like the third annual Chloe Randolph Organization Poker Run coming up this Saturday (June 12th, 2021).

The run, a partnership with the Kentucky Motorcycle Association begins and ends at Firedome Wood Fired Pizza at 512 Barrett Boulevard with registration at 9:00 a.m. and the first bike out scheduled for 10:00. Registration is $20 for one rider or $30 for two. Extra hands will be available for $5 each. The 116-mile round-trip will take riders to five different locations in Henderson, Owensboro, Calhoun, Dixon, and Hanson.

Chloe Randolph Organization

The event will also feature door prizes and a 50/50 half pot. Plus, Firedome will donate 15% of all dine-in and carryout orders to the Organization between Noon and 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the Organization and its mission, visit its website and Facebook page.

[Source: Chloe Randolph Organization on Facebook]