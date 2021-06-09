Raising Money Never Tasted So Good at the Borrowed Hearts Foundation Ice Cream Social

Everything about this event is good news - first of all, the fact that we're even able to host an in-person event again is amazing; secondly, there is ice cream involved; and thirdly, it's a fundraiser for Evansville's Borrowed Hearts Foundation. See...good, gooder and goodest news!

You are cordially invited to an Ice Cream Social to benefit Borrowed Hearts, this Saturday, June 12th from 6pm-8pm at Christian Fellowship Church, located at 4100 Millersburg Road in Evansville.

Along with the delicious ice cream, the social will include the following activities:

Silent Auction

Balloon Animals

Bounce Houses

Face Painting

Corn Hole

Plus, the new Mrs. Indiana, Amy Royster, will make an appearance

For those of you who are lactose intolerant, or maybe just don't like ice cream (you heathen), there will be non-dairy options available too. The folks from Borrowed Hearts would love to see as many people as possible rally around these sweet children in foster care and the foster families that love and care for them.

This is a fundraiser, after all, so we gotta talk about the money aspect of the event. Tickets for the ice cream social are $8 for adults and $5 for kids under 10 years old - or you can just pay $25 for the whole family.

What is Borrowed Hearts Foundation?

Their mission is to "lead the efforts in which every foster family attains the rights to clothing, hygiene, development, and a loving support system." They use the core values of "Raising awareness, Community partnerships, Advocacy" with the goal of helping "foster families S.H.I.N.E. by sharing, helping, inspiring, nourishing, and educating."