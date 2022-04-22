Fill Up on Delicious Pancakes at Fundraiser for Evansville Foster Children and Families

We are all familiar with the ways the world has been affected by the pandemic. One of the lesser-known effects (I say this with my tongue firmly planted in my cheek) is a reduction in pancake consumption. That's because the Borrowed Hearts Foundation has not been able to hold its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser since the 2019 event. Well, friend, the wait is over and I'm excited to say that "pancake's back, alright!" That was my horrible attempt at making a Backstreet Boys reference. My bad. Moving on.

What is the Borrowed Hearts Foundation?

Before I tell you about this year's event, let me tell you about the organization that is putting it on. In a nutshell, The Borrowed Hearts Foundation was "created to help children in foster care and their foster families with necessities like clothing, hygiene items, food, and more."

It takes a special person to be a foster parent. I can't imagine it's easy, but I can imagine it is extremely rewarding. The Borrowed Hearts Foundation is doing great things for foster families in our community and they continue to need YOUR support. What better way to help than by pigging out on pancakes and sausage?

Tell Me More About Them Pancakes!

When: Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 8am-11am

Where: Christian Fellowship Church, located at 4100 Millersburg Road in Evansville

How much: $5 for children, $8 for adults, and $25 for families

What else: In addition to the ALL YOU CAN EAT breakfast, there will be a silent auction, face painting, a petting zoo, a bounce house, and more!

