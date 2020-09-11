Evv Photographer Offers Free Pics for HS Seniors in Foster Care

Before this year, I was really ignorant about the foster care system. It's just never been something that was on my radar. I never knew any foster kids growing up, and I don't think I've ever known any foster parents. But thanks to organizations like the Isaiah 1:17 House and Borrowed Hearts, my eyes have been opened to the foster care process that affects so many young people in Evansville and the Tri-State.

I'll admit that I when I think about 'foster kids' I generally assume we're talking about little kids. For some reason, I don't seem to consider that there are also older kids - teenagers and young adults - in foster care. It takes a story like this one to remind me of these young people and the unique needs that they have.

One Evansville photographer, John Richard and JR Images, has recently made a very generous announcement. He is offering up FREE senior pictures for high school students that are in foster care in Evansville and the surrounding area. The offer is extended to seniors from the class of 2020 and this year's seniors (2021). John's wife, Jen, shared the exciting news on her Facebook page...

Hello! My husband is a local photographer here in Evansville. He is offering free senior portraits to any senior that is in foster care. If a senior wasn't able to get them for 2020, he can get them done quickly. He is also booking now for 2021. Just send him an email at johnrichardimages@gmail.com. Let him know you are a foster parent and he'll get you set up. Thanks!

Jen also tells me that Paparazzi Glamour and Gowns will provide a dress and accessories for the girls to wear in their pics. They also have some resources to get clothes for the young men that might need them.

Back in 1993 (my last year of high school), senior pictures were kind of a big thing. It was really important to us to share wallet size pics with our friends and, hopefully, get one of their pics in return. Thank you, John, for considering the needs of these young people in foster care.