Meet 10 Sets of Indiana Siblings in Foster Care Who Share One Wish in Common – To Be Adopted Together
Back in March of 2022, I wrote about Leland and Owen. They are two brothers in foster care right here in Indiana, and they just want to be adopted together. It's been a few months so I thought I would see if they had been adopted yet. I know the process takes time, but they are still listed on Indiana's Waiting Children list. Then I noticed several other sets of siblings that want to be adopted into loving families together.
Meet The Siblings on Indiana's Waiting Children Foster Care List 2022
Adoption Process in Indiana
Now that we have all fallen in love with these wonderful children, it's time to find them the perfect family. According to the Indiana Adoption Program, there are very specific steps that you will need to follow, in order to be eligible to adopt a child in the State of Indiana.
To be considered a potential adoptive placement for a child from Indiana’s foster care system, you must:
1. Complete 16 hours of Resource/Adoptive Parent Training (RAPT I – IV)
2. Connect with a social worker at a licensed child placing agency (LCPA), who will complete your family’s adoption preparation assessment (home study), which will include various background checks, financial and medical information, along with biographical information and preferences regarding types of children you may be interested in adopting.
3. Become Recommended to Adopt. By becoming Recommended you will:
Be invited to adoption Meet & Greet events! These are fun and interactive ways for prospective parents to meet kids in foster care who have a plan of adoption.
Have access to our Parent Portal where you can view the Child Summaries of both Legally Free and TPR-pending children.
To become Recommended, a family must have a completed home study and have completed RAPT-IV. Your preparation agency will need to present your home study at the Indiana Adoption Council to become Recommended to Adopt.
Source:[Indiana Adoption Program]