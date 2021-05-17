Foster Care Advocates Partner With Evansville Gym for Week-Long Fundraiser

It's no secret that we love getting the word out about fundraisers for the great non-profit organizations in the Tri-State area - that's one of the reasons we started doing this weekly Be MY Guest feature. Another goal is to introduce (or reintroduce) you to these organizations that you may or may not have heard of - an organization like Borrowed Hearts Foundation.

What is Borrowed Hearts Foundation?

Their mission is to Our Mission is to "lead the efforts in which every foster family attains the rights to clothing, hygiene, development, and a loving support system." They use the core values of "Raising awareness, Community partnerships, Advocacy" with the goal of helping "foster families S.H.I.N.E. by sharing, helping, inspiring, nourishing, and educating."

Borrowed Hearts is teaming up with Tri-State Athletic Club for a fun, week-long fundraiser featuring several glow events (think black lights and bright clothing). Here's some good news, anyone can participate - you do NOT have to be a member of the club. We simply ask that anyone taking part in these events make a donation to Borrowed Hearts, but that's a given, right?

What Kind of Glow Events Are There?

We were joined by Amanda Hughes, the Executive Assistant for Borrowed Hearts, and Matt Cassaro, the Marketing Director at Tri-State Athletic Club, for this weeks Be MY Guest interview. Please listen as they describe the activities planned for the week, and how Borrowed Hearts can best utilize the money raised.

5/21 - Family Glow Tennis

5/22 - Glow Pool Party

5/23 and 5/26 - Glow Yoga

5/26 - Glow WERQ Dance Party

5/27 - Glow Cycle