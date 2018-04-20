Patchwork Central’s Pancake Extravaganza Saturday April 21st

This Saturday, you can enjoy all you can eat pancakes and give back to a wonderful organization. Stop by Patchwork Central on Washington Avenue Saturday morning between 7:30am - 11:30am for the Pancake Extravaganza! Your $7 admission ($4 for children) will include sausage, fried apples, juice, coffee and all the pancakes you can eat! They'll even have blueberry pancakes and gluten-free too. The proceeds go to help Patchwork Central continue with their mission to:

...create community and encourage spiritual and social growth by offering hospitality, by providing opportunities for learning, by fostering creativity and involvement in the arts, and by working toward a more peaceful and just world.