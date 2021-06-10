Evansville Police Need Your Help Locating Hit-And-Run Suspects

The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help identifying and locating two individuals involved in a hit and run incident on the city's east side last month.

The incident took place at Walmart on Burkhardt Road on Memorial Day. Investigators believe the individuals pictured above hit another vehicle with their car, then left the scene. Fortunately, no one was hurt however, the victim's vehicle did sustain some damage.

The Department also shared the following photo of one of the suspects in the vehicle believed to involved.

Get our free mobile app

Evansville Police Department

As you can see from the photo, the vehicle appears to be a dark grey Chrysler, four-door sedan with a handicap parking tag hanging from the rearview mirror. It also features a black vanity license plate with what appears to be the name, "Vanessa," in blue cursive writing with a butterfly on the right.

The press release from the Evansville Police did not specify how the incident unfolded, or where the damage to the victim's vehicle was located. It's difficult to see if there's any damage to the front of the suspect's vehicle from the surveillance photo, so it's unclear which part of their vehicle hit the victim's.

If you recognize either of these individuals or the vehicle pictured, contact Evansville Police Department’s Hit & Run Unit at (812) 436-7942, or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTIP Hotline 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) with any information.

[Source: Evansville Police Department on Facebook]