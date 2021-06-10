Don’t Leave Your Trashy Stuff at Evansville Area Donation Sites

We have all been there - you have some things that are well used and you are ready to get rid of them so you make the decision to donate them to a local charity. But should you really?

Now hear me out. If you have things that are well-loved but still have some life left to them, by all means, donate those to local charities. I am certain that they will be found, loved and appreciated by someone who will give them an excellent new home. I personally love buying thrifted and second-hand.

However, if your prospective donation is something that is so worn and thread-bare that you wouldn't consider giving it to a good friend in need, then maybe just dispose of it instead of donating it. This goes for everything from toys and clothes to furniture too.

You can see what I mean in this social media post from Habitat for Humanity of Warrick County

Someone dropped off what appears to be a loveseat that falls into that category of something you wouldn't want to give to a friend. It is dirty, stained and torn. Not only is it not in good condition, but now that it has found its way to the donation center, it is actually going to cost Habitat for Humanity of Warrick County money to have it properly disposed of.

Habitat for Humanity accepts donations of household items, furniture, building materials and fixtures that they then sell at the Habitat ReStore to raise money to help them continue their mission of building housing so those in the community in need can have an affordable option at homeownership.

That being said, if you're looking for some affordable building supplies, a new bathroom vanity or perhaps an awesome antique dresser, be sure that you pay a visit to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

