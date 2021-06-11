These ‘Fruity’ Rabbits Will Make You Smile – VHS Pet of the Week [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet(s) of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society!
These super cute and fruity rabbits are up for adoption! Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.
The auction ends TODAY (June10)! At 6:00 tonight to be exact. If you were waiting to get in those last-minute bids, now’s the time to hop on! www.bidpal.net/gonetothedogs. And if you got outbid on everything, maybe make a donation anyway!
If you have a weekday morning free, come do Mutt’s Morning Out! Or, on Saturday mornings, Cardio for Canines! (It happens rain or shine pretty much every weekend as long as have volunteers available!)
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!