Patriotic Display Set up in Downtown Evansville Alley

Downtown Evansville has really grown and flourished over the last few years. It's been really fun to watch the downtown area grow. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has worked hard to bring fun photo ops and displays to the Main Street Walkway. One display recently came about in May when they created a fun Cinco de Mayo display with colorful papel picado lining the alley.

Now the theme of the alley has changed to recognize Flag Day and the 4th of July. The alley is located between 512 and 518 Main Street, and it is FULL of red, white, and blue. It would be the perfect backdrop for any patriotic photoshoot! Or if you just want fun 4th of July photos with the family. You definitely need to stop by and check the alley out. I had a chance to walk by and see the alley the other day, and it is so cool in person! Photos definitely don't do this alley justice.

Here's what the Downtown Evansville Indiana Facebook page says about the display:

Red, white, & blue! In anticipation for Flag Day and July 4th patriotic bunting is now displayed in the 500 block Alley on Main! Located between 512 Main and 518 Main, the décor will periodically change throughout the year. The inaugural decor celebrated Cinco de Mayo and featured colorful papel picado. Enhancements to the alley are funded by Downtown Evansville property owners through the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE - Economic Improvement District.

Check out some photos I snapped of the display below!

