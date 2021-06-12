Evansville Record Store Moves to a New Location

I truly don't think there's a better feeling than flipping through bins of vinyl at your favorite record store, and finding the album you've been looking for to add to your collection. There's no denying that vinyl has seen a massive resurgence over the last few years, and we're lucky to have some great spots to dig through vinyl throughout the Evansville area. One of those spots is a record store called Atmosphere Collectibles.

Atmosphere Collectibles recently got a new location on Evansville's north side. They were located on North Main Street, but now you can find them at their new location at 2525 Stringtown Road in Evansville.

I found Atmosphere Collectibles a couple of years ago when my husband and I were out looking for vinyl to add to our collection, and their little shop on North Main really impressed us because it had a whole lot of heart. You can tell the owners Ashley and Jerome are truly passionate about vinyl and the vinyl community. In fact, if you're a fan of vinyl they run a Facebok group called Southern Indiana Vinyl Collectors and it's a really cool way for local vinyl collectors to connect.

If you want to check Atmosphere Collectibles out at their new location you can stop in during their business hours Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 12 PM-6 PM, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 12 PM- 8 PM. They also participate in Record Store Day so if you've got your eye on a special Record Store Day exclusive vinyl they may just have it! You can check out Atmosphere Collectibles on their Facebook page, and follow along with all the updates on their brand new location.