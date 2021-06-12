These New Stiletto Crocs Say “I’m Formal But I’m Here To Party!”

The latest innovation in Crocs is quite interesting.

Anyone who knows me knows that I LOVE wearing my Crocs. I always tell people that they are an all-purpose shoe. You can wear them fishing or to the store. Flip the strap back into four-wheel drive and wear them while you mow grass or go hiking. Heck, I have been known to even wear them to work a few times. The point is, they are the most comfortable shoes that I own. Regardless of the stigma, they have at being ugly, at this point in my life, it's more about comfort than anything else.

However, I think that comfort goes out the door with the latest crossover between Balenciaga and Crocs. They have teamed up to create stiletto Crocs. Essentially they are the classic rubber clog that we know and love from Crocs that have a narrow heel attached to the bottom of the sole. While I love Crocs, my ankles are made of glass, so these are a no-go for me. However, if you are used to wearing stilettos, this might be right up your alley!

I'll go on record by saying these shoes are the perfect representation of "I'm formal, but I'm here to party". Check them out:

Balenciaga

Now, you might already know what a pair of regular Crocs clogs will cost you at the store, but don't expect to find these stilettos for that price. There's no official word yet on how much they will cost, but a few years back, Balenciaga and Crocs collaborated on platform Crocs that sold for $850! I know right?!

If you're still dead set on snagging a pair of these shoes you might have to wait a little bit. They're part of Balenciaga's 2022 spring collection. So I guess that gives you a little bit of time to save money!

